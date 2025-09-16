Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt to review ethanol blending targets before setting higher levels

Govt to review ethanol blending targets before setting higher levels

Hardeep Singh Puri said India has met the 20 per cent ethanol blending target six years ahead of schedule but further increases will be reviewed amid concerns over vehicle efficiency

In a statement issued last month, the oil ministry rejected fears that E20 fuel negatively affects vehicle life or engine efficiency (Photo:PTI)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
Amid an ongoing controversy over the impact of ethanol blending in petrol, the government will assess the path forward before taking any decision on setting higher blending targets, minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the KPMG ENRich event as Chief Guest, Puri said the country had achieved 1.4 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in 2014 and reached the 10 per cent level in November 2022, five months ahead of schedule, as part of its larger sustainability push.
 
“We had the current target of 20 per cent for which the target date was 2030, and we have done it six years in advance. I will put a full stop there. We will now assess where we have to go. All the stories you hear that we are going to do another leapfrogging, we have to come to those conclusions when the ecosystem is absorbing all this,” Puri said.
   
Consumers and automobile companies have recently raised questions over the impact of mixing ethanol in petrol on engine health, mileage, and fuel prices. In a statement issued last month, the oil ministry rejected fears that E20 fuel negatively affects vehicle life or engine efficiency.
 
“If a person drives from Delhi to Gurugram every day, there are 21 reasons why the efficiency of the car would have come down by 1–2 per cent,” Puri said, dismissing “stories around biofuels being harmful for engines.”

He also highlighted reforms introduced in the oil and gas sector since 2016, including the recent “landmark” legislative change—the Oilfield (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill—aimed at making the sector more attractive for exploration and production.
 
“That message has resonated and today there is renewed interest from international oil majors, who are cooperating with our PSUs like ONGC for rejuvenation in Mumbai High and other offshore basins. The results being shared by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons show this,” he added.
 
Puri also pointed to new advances in the energy sector, citing the recent inauguration of a bamboo-based biorefinery in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri ethanol Ethanol blending ethanol-blended fuel

