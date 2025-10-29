Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

The health ministry proposes new provisions under the Drugs Rules, 1945, allowing regulators to bar applicants who submit fake or misleading data for approvals

pharma

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to take action against drugmakers that provide misleading or fake information to licensing authorities, the Centre has released draft rules to debar such applicants from the regulatory process for a set period as deemed fit.
 
No provision in existing Drugs Rules to curb fake data
 
At present, there is no provision under the Drugs Rules, 1945 to address the issue of providing wrong information for obtaining regulatory approvals.
 
According to the current rules, suspension or cancellation of a registration certificate or licence takes place if a manufacturer fails to comply with any of the conditions of the registration certificate or licence.
   
Draft empowers regulators to debar offenders

However, with this proposed amendment, the licensing authority will now be able to debar applicants in addition to suspending or cancelling registration certificates and licences.
 
In a gazette notification released on October 28, the Union health ministry stated that whoever, by oneself or through any other person on their behalf, is found guilty of submitting misleading, fake, or fabricated documents and information may be debarred by the licensing authority.
   
Applicants to get chance to appeal within fixed time
 
As part of the debarment process, the licensing authority will also provide aggrieved parties an opportunity to appeal and respond to a show-cause notice within thirty days of its receipt, except for cases involving the import or manufacture of a new drug for clinical trials or marketing, where sixty days are given for appeal.
 
Industry welcomes rule change for faster action
 
An industry executive said the regulator earlier took action against fake information under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which sometimes required filing a first information report (FIR).
 
“But the inclusion of such provisions in the rules will make the drug regulator’s work easier and faster,” he added.
 
Move follows DTAB’s recommendation
 
The move also follows discussions held during the 91st meeting of the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in August last year. The DTAB serves as the highest statutory body on technical matters related to drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices in India.
 
“The DTAB deliberated the matter and recommended that in such cases, the applicant may be debarred for submitting forged, fabricated, or misleading data or documents to the licensing authority, in addition to suspension or cancellation of the product as applicable,” stated the minutes of the meeting reviewed by Business Standard.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

