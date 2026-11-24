The changes in the rules have been proposed in view of the deliberations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on distribution companies’ (discoms’) financial health, inputs received from discoms, and the need to address emerging grid management challenges arising from increased renewable energy integration.

Net metering is a process by which electricity generated by consumers can be used at any time rather than when it is produced. Also, the surplus energy generated can be sent back to the grid.

At present, consumers adopting net metering are billed on the basis of net electricity consumption. Under the slab-based tariff structures, they continue to remain in lower tariff slabs despite higher gross demand, leading to reduced applicable energy charges and increased cross-subsidisation by other retail consumers.

Moreover, they use the distribution network both for injecting power during solar hours and for drawing power during non-solar hours, thereby imposing transmission & distribution losses in addition to associated system costs.

Therefore, they do not fully contribute to the recovery of discoms’ fixed costs, a substantial share of which is recovered through energy charges, the ministry said.

“The Electricity Act, 2003, mandates that electricity tariffs should progressively reduce cross-subsidies,” the draft released on Monday said, proposing to empower the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to determine the applicable net metering limits and charges based on state-specific conditions.

In cases where no specific limit is prescribed, the present rules permit net metering up to 500 kilowatts (kW).

“No charges shall be levied up to the capacity threshold determined by the Commission. Beyond this threshold, charges may be specified, taking into account the imputed cost of energy storage and network losses,” it said.

Rohit Vijay, associate fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress, called the provision fair because consumers exported power in the afternoon, when it was the cheapest, and drew it in the evening, when it was the costliest, using the grid like a battery almost free of cost.

However, he added that the draft gave no method for the charge and did not say whether existing systems would be protected.

“In my view, a charge on net metering is an interim step. Over time, larger systems should move to net billing, where exports are paid at a feed-in tariff fixed by the regulator and not credited at the retail tariff, while small households can continue on net metering,” Vijay said.

Anujesh Dwivedi, partner (power & resources), Deloitte India, said most residential or small consumers opting for solar rooftop projects would fall under the set threshold and hence remain unaffected.

He added that larger commercial consumers, who were paying higher tariffs, might be required to pay net-metering charges and also spend additionally on storage.

Considering the increasing trend of rooftop solar capacity, the resulting impact of loss of cross-subsidy and inadequate fixed cost recovery also continue to increase — especially where such installations are made by large and subsidising category consumers, Dwivedi said.

He also said that an additional grid charge was one of the recognised intervention areas to address this issue, and had been in practice in other countries, such as the United States. It is not a new concept even within India. “There have been efforts in states such as Tamil Nadu on imposing such charges,” he added.

These draft rules also propose to empower the SERCs to determine the capacity threshold beyond which installation of an energy storage system (ESS) will be made mandatory having a storage capacity equivalent to at least 20 per cent of the total energy generated by the renewable energy generating system during a day.

If the Commission does not specify the threshold, this requirement will be applied to systems with an installed capacity exceeding 10 kW. It will be made effective from April 1, 2028, the draft mentioned.

“Integrating energy storage can shift surplus solar power to evening hours, enhance grid stability and reduce operational stress on discoms. With the declining cost of battery energy storage systems, integration of such systems with rooftop installations has become economically viable,” the ministry said.

The introduction of time-of-day (ToD) tariff framework to all 10 kW+ consumers from April 1, 2028, has been proposed. For all other non-agricultural consumers, the framework shall come into effect from April 1, 2029.

“Provisions for ToD tariffs were introduced to encourage consumption during solar hours when generation is abundant, enabling consumers to benefit from lower electricity costs,” it said. The installation of smart meters already enables implementation of such ToD tariffs.

“The proposed amendments seek to create a much more sustainable balance between consumers rights, discom cost recovery and grid stability. These policy changes create the right balance for a much larger scale of distributed energy resource capacity additions in the grid in the times to come, while also protecting the rights of small or marginal consumers,” said Dwivedi.

The government has also proposed to allow commercial and industrial consumers, including micro, small and medium enterprises, to install rooftop solar capacity higher than their sanctioned load, subject to regulatory limits and based on the capacity of the local distribution system and other technical considerations.

Further, connection timelines for municipal corporation areas are aligned with metropolitan areas as several major cities have not been formally notified as “metropolitan areas” resulting in longer connection timelines despite having comparable population density, demand and infrastructure. Distribution licensees are required to provide new or modified connections within three days in these areas.

The existing timeline for other municipal areas is seven days, 15 days in rural areas and 30 days in hilly rural areas.

Discoms would also have to review cases where consumption in any billing cycle exceeds five times, or falls below one-fifth of, the average of the preceding six billing cycles. These must be resolved within 30 days, and there will be no disconnection if the consumer continues to pay based on average consumption until the issue is settled.

State Commissions are also required to specify a regulatory framework for the implementation of demand response programmes with effect from April 1, 2027. These programmes help consumers manage and optimise their electricity usage by shifting or reducing demand during peak hours in response to price signals or system conditions.