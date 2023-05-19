close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt may mandate 1% green jet fuel in all commercial flights by '25: Puri

Business Standard had reported last month that IOCL may offer minority equity stakes to domestic airlines for the production plant

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
airplane

Local production of SAF is critical as Indian airlines will have to offset carbon emissions generated from international flights from 2027

4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is looking to mandate the blending of 1 per cent of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in all domestic commercial flights within the next two years, said Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
On Friday, Puri attended an event to mark the first such flight, powered by a 1 per cent blend of indigenously produced SAF at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Speaking to reporters after the Pune-Delhi AirAsia flight landed, Puri said the government was working to quickly raise the level of domestic SAF production and was aiming to make 1 per cent blending mandatory in all domestic commercial flights by 2025. This may be extended to 5 per cent in the next few years, he said.

“By 2025, if we target to blend 1 per cent SAF blending in Jet fuel, India would require around 140 million litres of SAF per annum. More ambitiously, if we target for 5 per cent SAF blend, India requires around 700 million litres of SAF per annum”, the Minister said.
Officials said the SAF used on Friday was produced by Praj Industries, which, in partnership with Gevo Inc, has developed a breakthrough in Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology for the production of SAF using bio-based feedstock. The SAF samples underwent detailed testing at IOCL laboratories before it was blended for the special flight.

State-owned-IOCL is currently firming up plans to establish a plant in Panipat, Haryana, to make SAF with the same technology. To come up at IOCL’s Panipat refinery at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore over a period of two-and-a-half years, it will convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into SAF, officials have confirmed. It would have an initial capacity to produce 85,000 tonne of fuel annually.

Business Standard had reported last month that IOCL may offer minority equity stakes to domestic airlines for the production plant.
Production of SAF using sugarcane molasses as indigenous feedstock is a major step towards self-reliance and de-carbonisation of the aviation sector in line with India’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2070, Puri stressed.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Amid record aircraft orders, aviation remains a long-term play: Analysts

IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

33 teams to inspect Delhi industrial units to curb pollution: Gopal Rai

Huge business opportunities in petrochemical industry: Mandaviya

Trident Group acquires Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad for Rs 551 cr via auction

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY


Global changes
Globally, since 2011 more than 450,000 commercial flights have been flown using SAF. To reduce the carbon footprint of the industry, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has adopted an aspirational goal of 2 per cent annual fuel efficiency improvement through 2050. It also wants to hit Carbon Neutral Growth from 2020, and net zero by 2050.

Local production of SAF is critical as Indian airlines will have to offset carbon emissions generated from international flights from 2027. This is part of the global Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) scheme launched by ICAO.
CORSIA is implemented in three phases, out of which participation is voluntary in the first two phases (2021-26). While India has decided not to participate in the voluntary phases, local carriers would need to follow their international counterparts after that date.

European countries such as Norway and Sweden have made it mandatory for fuel suppliers to blend conventional fuel with small quantities of SAF. The European Commission has proposed a SAF blending mandate for fuel supplied at its airports with a minimum share of SAF increasing from 2 per cent in 2025 to 63 per cent in 2050.
What is SAF?

SAF refers to waste-derived aviation fuel. Unlike traditional jet fuels, it is made from various sources such as used cooking oil, agricultural waste, municipal solid waste, fats or non-food crops, and forestry residues. This means it has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent. As on date, Airbus and Boeing aircraft are capable of flying with up to a 50 per cent blend of SAF. Both aim to enable 100 per cent SAF capability by 2030.
Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Jet Fuel Commercial Airlines Aviation fuel

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zomato narrows losses to Rs 188 cr in Q4, expenses fall to Rs 2,431 cr

Zomato, food delivery
4 min read

Govt may mandate 1% green jet fuel in all commercial flights by '25: Puri

airplane
4 min read

Flight between Russia, Georgia resumes despite protests, strained ties

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

11 killed in road accident along China-Vietnam border: China officials

China Flag
2 min read

Infosys rolls out a 60% average variable payout; Wipro's at 80.2%

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read
Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Chris Wood
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon