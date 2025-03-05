Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to walk the talk on 70% women in workforce by 2047: Labour Secretary

Govt to walk the talk on 70% women in workforce by 2047: Labour Secretary

There is an upward trend of educated women joining the workforce and also a steady increase in earnings despite some challenges in wage disparity

women employment women at work

Similarly, more women have completed higher secondary, primary level education. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will walk the talk on Viksit Bharat by 2047 with 70 per cent women in the workforce, Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra said on Wednesday as she highlighted the importance of mentorship for women entrepreneurs.

Addressing a CII conference on women in the services sector, she also said looking ahead there are sectors which hold great potential for women to participate further. She suggested enhancing education for them under National Education Policy.

For women entrepreneurs and startups she called for increasing venture capital support.

"For women entrepreneurs, it (venture capital support) is very critical. Mentorship for women to be in leadership and decision-making roles. While we have provision, we also must have mentorship for women where it is needed," she said.

 

About challenges faced by women in the services sector, she said there could be biases which prevent their entry in the workforce. There could be wage disparities, even in the leadership roles, job security concerns and issues like balancing domestic and professional responsibility.

Also Read

skilled labour, technology

Global Capacity Centres to expand to $105 bn by 2030: Labour secy Dawra

Mansukh Mandaviya with ILO DG

Mandaviya, ILO DG Houngbo discuss collaboration to enhance labour welfare

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Labour minister assures swift action on EPS-95 pensioners' demands

it hiring jobs

Committed to 70% female workforce participation goal by 2047: Labour secy

Infosys

Infosys denies forced layoffs in Mysuru, says cooperating with labour dept

Data shows that about 45 per cent women cite childcare and domestic commitments as reasons for not participating in the workforce, she noted adding that in the last six years, there is an enhanced engagement of women in economic activities.

There is an upward trend of educated women joining the workforce and also a steady increase in earnings despite some challenges in wage disparity.

Today she said,"we see women excelling in services sector, technology, finance and also in manufacturing. The data tells us that Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women has doubled in the last six years."  WPR for women aged 15 years and above has risen from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24. Similarly Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for women has increased in the same period.

The LFPR for women has increased from 23 per cent to about 42 per cent, she said, pointing out that it is a remarkable transformation in the economic landscape. Also, more self-employed women are joining the workforce.

Data shows that 40 per cent of the total women with post graduation level education and above were working in 2023-24 compared to about 35 per cent six years ago.

Similarly, more women have completed higher secondary, primary level education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SAAS, saas companies

SaaS implementation delays result in business losses: Zoho, IDC report

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Home prices to climb faster than inflation this year, rents even more: Poll

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC strikes down tax on repair cost of re-imported plane parts

Don't be mere spectator, grab global opportunities: PM Modi to industry

Don't be mere spectator, grab global opportunities: PM Modi to industry

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Govt awaiting clarity on tariffs before steel trade strategy: Kumaraswamy

Topics : Labour Ministry Women at work women employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon