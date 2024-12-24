Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gross leasing of office space rises 14% in top 6 cities: Colliers India

Gross leasing of office space rises 14% in top 6 cities: Colliers India

Gross leasing of Grade A office spaces stood at 58.2 million square feet in 2023 calendar year

Office, Office space

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Tuesday released the data for India's six major office markets. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Office space demand remained strong this year with gross leasing of workspace rising 14 per cent to a record 66.4 million square feet across six major cities, according to Colliers India.

Gross leasing of Grade A office spaces stood at 58.2 million square feet in 2023 calendar year.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Tuesday released the data for India's six major office markets.

Bengaluru saw a record office leasing of 21.7 million square feet in 2024, up 39 per cent from 15.6 million square feet in the preceding calendar year.

The gross office space leasing in Hyderabad rose 56 per cent to 12.5 million square feet from 8 million square feet.

 

Also Read

Office, Office space

Chennai to add 12-13 million sq ft of premium office space in 2025-26

Office, Office space

Co-working firm Incuspaze to raise Rs 210 cr to fund expansion, plans IPO

Office

Delhi-NCR 6th most expensive office market in Asia Pacific: Knight Frank

Office, Office space

Average office rents in India cross pre-pandemic levels for the first time

Office

Average office rents across top 6 cities breach pre-pandemic levels: Report

Mumbai witnessed a 43 per cent increase in demand to 10 million square feet from 7 million square feet, while Pune saw a modest 4 per cent increase in office space leasing to 5.7 million square feet from 5.5 million square feet.

However, the demand fell in Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

The gross leasing of office space in Chennai declined to 35 per cent to 6.8 million square feet from 10.5 million square feet.

In Delhi-NCR, the office space leasing fell 16 per cent to 9.7 million square feet in 2024 from 11.6 million square feet in the previous year.

The demand was driven mainly by technology firms and engineering and manufacturing companies, besides financial services providers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)

Adani Defence acquires 86% shareholding in MRO firm Air Works at Rs 400 cr

Premiumpharma

Crisil analysis: Exports, domestic demand to drive pharma sector's growth

Byju's

ICAI prez: Disciplinary committee probing Byju's auditing 'lapses'

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Switzerland-based TIL to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Vadhvan Port project

Biryani

Indians ordered an average of 158 biryanis per minute: Swiggy report

Topics : Office spaces Office space leasing office space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon