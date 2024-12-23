Business Standard

Indians ordered an average of 158 biryanis per minute: Swiggy report

Swiggy said Biryani is still the undisputed dish in terms of demand for the 9th consecutive year as India ordered 83 million Biryanis, according to the delivery firm's yearly report

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

India ordered 83 million biryanis in 2024, which translates to 158 biryanis per minute or roughly two biryanis every second, according to food delivery giant Swiggy’s yearly report on the country’s food ordering habits. Swiggy said biryani remains the undisputed dish in terms of demand for the ninth consecutive year.
 
Chicken biryani continued to dominate the charts, with 49 million plates ordered. Hyderabad led the charge with 9.7 million plates, followed by Bengaluru (7.7 million) and Chennai (4.6 million). Mutton biryani, a close contender, was most popular in Hyderabad with 2.2 million orders.
 
“2.8 million Swiggy newbies went straight for the classic – biryani,” said the firm.
   
All statistics presented are based on data collected from Swiggy between January 1, 2024, and November 22, 2024.
 
Dosa witnessed 23 million orders. For breakfast, 8.5 million dosas and 7.8 million idlis were delivered. Consumers in Bengaluru had about 2.5 million masala dosas in 2024, while Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata favoured chole, aloo parantha, and kachoris, respectively.

“A single consumer in Bengaluru spent Rs 49,900 on pasta, ordering almost 55 Alfredo dishes, 40 mac and cheese plates, and 30 spaghetti plates,” said the firm.
 
Swiggy recorded huge demand during dinner times, with 215 million orders in 2024. This was nearly 29 per cent higher than lunch orders on the platform.
 
“Our delivery partners clocked an epic 1.96 billion kilometres,” said the company.
 
Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai delivered 10,703 orders this year, while Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore led the female partners with 6,658 orders.
 
Swiggy’s 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, achieved record delivery times as fast as three minutes for food items like burgers, cakes, and ice creams in locations such as Nashik, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
 
The chicken roll was the nation’s most ordered snack in 2024, with 2.48 million orders. This was followed by chicken momos at 1.63 million orders and potato fries at 1.3 million orders.
 
About 1.84 million chicken burgers were ordered between midnight and 2 a.m. But the real night owl award goes to a Delhi user who ordered 250 onion pizzas in a single order.
 
“Choco lava cake is the dessert king with 3.6 million plates ordered, followed by chocolate truffle cake with 2.27 million plates,” said the firm.
 
In 2024, Swiggy Dineout seated 22 million diners, who collectively saved Rs 533 crore. Table reservations or deals per hour rose from 337 to 1,242 throughout the year. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune led this trend, followed by Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Indore.
 
“A Mumbai diner spent Rs 3 lakh on a single order at a restaurant,” said Swiggy.
 
In 2024, Kanchipuram topped the charts with an average transaction of Rs 4,284, followed by Shillong at Rs 3,678 and Siliguri at Rs 2,747.

