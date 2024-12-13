Gukesh Dommaraju, youngest Chess Champion, needs strong advisors for deals

If you have logged into Instagram today, it would be impossible to miss reels and posts of teary-eyed Gukesh Dommaraju—an 18-year-old from Chennai who fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. Experts expect not just Indian brands but also global brands to capitalise on his early fame.
Brands ranging from information technology, education technology apps, coaching classes, banks, and fintech companies are expected to rush to sign him on as a brand ambassador, as they typically look to associate with names that symbolise intellect, poise, and international appeal.
This comes after Dommaraju defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China, surpassing Garry Kasparov of Russia, who previously held the record for almost 39 years.
“I saw his press conference; his stability and poise—all that put together makes him a wonderful bet for any brand, and therefore, his value is only going to multiply,” said N Chandramouli, chief executive officer (CEO), TRA Research, in an interview with Business Standard. He further stated that Dommaraju’s winnings from this competition would be very small compared to what he will begin to earn now.
Brand experts collectively believe that Dommaraju’s young age provides him with a vast runway of opportunities ahead and will significantly bolster his brand value on a global scale. This also marks a shift in how India views sports personalities outside cricket and Bollywood, given that chess is often considered a cerebral sport. ALSO READ: India's young chess genius Gukesh to receive Rs 5 cr prize from Stalin govt
“The problem with chess is that it is seen as too cerebral and therefore not mass-appeal,” said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, an advertising agency. “But today, there are enough IT companies, edtech apps, coaching classes, banks, and fintech brands that may want Gukesh on board.”
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a creative digital marketing agency, said this win will have a positive impact on Gukesh as a brand, but he hopes that Gukesh has strong advisors, especially for global deals.
“With an achievement like this, Gukesh could even be endorsing global brands, but he needs seasoned handlers who view him as a long-term opportunity that can be nurtured over 25 years, not just two or five years,” Goyal explained.
Change in perception
In India, anything other than cricket is not considered a mass sport. However, the last decade has seen several non-cricket sportspersons gaining their fair share of limelight.
“Whether it is Viswanathan Anand (chess), Abhinav Bindra (shooting), Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, or Sania Mirza (tennis), some of our great badminton players in the last 10 years or so, or Neeraj Chopra (athletics), they have all seen success in terms of brands signing them up,” said Santosh N, managing partner, D and P Advisory. ALSO READ: Viswanathan Anand advises Gukesh to embrace criticism as a part of success
He further added that anything outside cricket and Bollywood will remain niche and may not change in the near future.
Chandramouli believes India is saturated with cricket, and advertisements in the cricket arena no longer get brands noticed. Santosh said the interest in celebrities outside traditional cricket and Bollywood has grown.
“The reasons for this shift include increased visibility for other fields due to social media, people consuming more content, and more children getting exposure to various sports and non-academic fields. Another reason is that traditional cricket and Bollywood celebrities are significantly more expensive, and new and upcoming brands that cannot afford them are willing to take a bet on these emerging superstars,” Santosh added.