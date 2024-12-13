Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Chess Championship: Puducherry Lt. Guv hails Gukesh's historic win

World Chess Championship: Puducherry Lt. Guv hails Gukesh's historic win

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Singapore: India's D Gukesh addresses the media after beating title-holder China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, in Singapore, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Puducherry
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan has hailed the "historic win" by D Gukesh in the World Chess Championship on Thursday.

He said that Gukesh, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has "scripted history" by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18, in a game played in Singapore.

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle. 

The teenager became only the second Indian to clinch the title after five-time champion Anand, who played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh's career at his chess academy in Chennai.

 

"He has done India proud, and his victory is the culmination of his sustained efforts and the coaching he has received. The victory is inspiring confidence and motivating the younger generation. I extend my greetings and felicitations to Gukesh on his record-breaking achievement," the Lt. Governor said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Google Doodle today

Google Doodle honors the conclusion of 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship

Gukesh

'Living my dream,' says Gukesh after becoming youngest world chess champion

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Gukesh

I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years: World Champion Gukesh

Full list of winners in World Chess Championships

Chess World Championship: Winners full list, history, all you need to know

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon