Hilton to tap luxury travel trend in Asia Pacific, eyes 150 properties

Global hospitality major Hilton on Wednesday said it plans to cross 150 luxury hotels in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years, driven by new openings including India. The company, which plans to quadruple its luxury portfolio across the region compared with the end of 2023, is seeking to tap the rising luxury travel trend and a desire among customers to better understand their heritage through travel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "From Tokyo to Maldives, Shanghai to Jaipur '? the luxury segment is growing exponentially and Hilton's luxury brands are poised to capture the significant opportunity across the region," Hilton Asia Pacific President Alan Watts said in a statement.

The company said the addition of properties, such as Lanson Place Causeway Bay Hong Kong and Gangtey Lodge, Bhutan from Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Hilton's luxury pipeline in Asia Pacific continues to gain momentum.

Recent signings, including Waldorf Astoria Jaipur and Conrad Jaipur in India, and Conrad Yokohama in Japan, further bolster this growth, it added.

Over the next two years, Hilton will open seven Waldorf Astoria properties in Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, Xi'an and Hanoi.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts is expanding with upcoming properties in prime travel destinations across China, including Xi'an, Chengdu, and Nanjing, as well as in Nagoya, Japan, it added.

Hilton said the robust growth of its luxury portfolio is fuelled by a burgeoning luxury travel market in the region and a rising demand for unique experiences.

Citing Hilton's 2024 Trends Report on GenerAsian Travelers, the company said luxury travel trends are driving growth.

According to the report, 77 per cent of respondents across China, India, Japan, and Singapore expressed a desire to better understand their heritage through travel, with 75 per cent eager to learn more about other Asian cultures.

"Furthermore, 88 per cent of respondents unequivocally ranked exploring local and traditional food and beverage as their top priority," it said.

"As these trends intersect, we are excited to be offering cutting-edge experiences that surprise, delight and inspire our guests," Hilton Asia Pacific Luxury Brands Vice President Candice D'Cruz said.