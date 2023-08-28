Housing.com ties up with BOXX to provide insurance plan from cyber fraud

Real estate portal Housing.com on Monday said it has tied up with global insurtech player BOXX to offer cyber security plan for protecting its customers from digital fraud.

This collaboration aims to provide digital security for Indian homebuyers by introducing the comprehensive 'Cyber Protect' plan.

"With support from BOXX and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the plan empowers customers to safeguard their digital lives and secure them against digital fraud -- all for an affordable monthly premium of just Rs 199," Housing.com said in a statement.

This added safeguard protects financial transactions and contributes to an overall secure online environment.

Established in 2012 and later acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is a prop-tech platform for homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. New homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living spaces are listed on its platform.

Also Read Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari Bajaj Allianz Life reports 20% jump in net income to Rs 390 crore in FY23 Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43% 58 firms including top global players registered for IT hardware PLI ARPU of Indian telcos to rise 8-10% to Rs 190 this year, says CRISIL India's fashion retailers suffer sales pain as tomato, onion prices surge Mall sales rise amid huge footfall in movie theatres due to hit films AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi High Court