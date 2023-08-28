Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.47%)
65190.07 + 303.56
Nifty (0.43%)
19347.95 + 82.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.09%)
5494.30 + 59.50
Nifty Midcap (0.57%)
38690.45 + 219.20
Nifty Bank (0.65%)
44520.20 + 288.75
Heatmap

ARPU of Indian telcos to rise 8-10% to Rs 190 this year, says CRISIL

CRISIL added that the operating profits of these companies could record a 15 to 17 per cent rise to Rs 1.2 trillion this year from Rs 1.04 trillion in 2021-22

telcos

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The average revenue per user (ARPU) of Indian telecom companies is anticipated to increase by 8 to 10 per cent to Rs 190 this financial year, CRISIL Ratings said in a statement on Monday. The statement further noted that the operating profits for these firms could register a 15 to 17 per cent increase, reaching Rs 1.2 trillion this year, up from Rs 1.04 trillion in FY22.

This projected growth is attributed to higher demand for larger data packs, fuelled by a surge in data consumption.

"Growth is expected to be propelled by an increase in data usage to 23-25 GB per subscriber per month this year, up from 20 GB last year, and a recalibration of tariff plans, leading to elevated operating profitability. At the sector level, operating profit is forecast to rise by 15-17 per cent to Rs 1.2 trillion, despite limited revenue from 5G services," stated Manish Gupta, senior director and deputy chief rating officer at CRISIL Ratings.

The sector benefits from high operating leverage, as approximately three-quarters of the total cost structure is fixed, meaning any growth in ARPU directly boosts operating profit, the agency added.

Between FY20 and FY23, operating profit nearly doubled, while ARPU increased by a factor of 1.4.

CRISIL also mentioned that the roll-out of 5G services is expected to be gradual, mainly depending on the evolution of use-cases and the rate of 5G handset penetration in India, which is currently low.

Also Read

ARPU: What is average revenue per user, and how is it calculated?

Airtel eyes tariff hike mid-year; here's how telcos' Arpu stack up

Telcos to share data with each other to curb the menace of pesky messages

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

India's fashion retailers suffer sales pain as tomato, onion prices surge

Mall sales rise amid huge footfall in movie theatres due to hit films

AI can't substitute human intelligence in adjudication: Delhi High Court

Maintaining credibility of AI content is a challenge: Times Group MD

Extreme weather to stay, we should adapt strategies towards ESG: ITC chair


"As a result, 4G technology is expected to maintain its dominance for some time," the agency said.

CRISIL further stated that telecom companies will likely invest around Rs 90,000 crore this year to enhance network infrastructure. This represents an increase from Rs 80,000 crore spent last year, driven by the rising demand for data and the need to improve service quality and customer experience.

The agency highlighted that all major private telecom companies are adequately positioned, having acquired spectrum worth Rs 1.5 trillion in the previous auction. Therefore, the agency anticipates a reduced financial outlay for spectrum purchases in the next auction.

Naveen Vaidyanathan, director at CRISIL Ratings, noted, "Significant spectrum investments last year led to telecom debt (including lease liabilities) climbing to Rs 6.3 trillion as of March 31, 2023, from Rs 4.6 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Investments in 5G could push this number to Rs 6.5 trillion by the end of this financial year. The ratio of debt to Ebitda is expected to be three times this financial year, compared to 3.3 times in the previous financial year."
Topics : Telcos Crisil telecom sector BS Web Reports Crisil ratings Companies 5G network

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon