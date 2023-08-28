Mall sales rise amid huge footfall in movie theatres due to hit films

The success of films such as Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, have increased footfall in malls by 10-15 per cent in August.

Retailers said there has been a considerable increase in sales in August due to the increased footfall, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Pushpa Bector, senior executive director at DLF Retail, said, "Around six-seven releases have actually worked well for cinema's occupancy and people have come back to the screen. There is an increase of footfall by a good 10-11 per cent that helped F&B and apparel. Typically, people come in to have food and also shop before or after the movie."

According to the Retailers Association of India, sales in July increased by 9 per cent compared to last year.

Jayakumar Gangadharan, regional director of Lulu Mall, Lucknow, said that there has been a 10 per cent growth in footfalls due to the people coming back to theatres, and a part of that crowd has contributed to the growth of F&B and shopping as well.

Brands such as Shoppers Stop, Max, United Colors of Benetton, Marks and Spencer, H&M, and Bodyshop in Select City Walk and DLF Mall of India, Noida, reported growth in sales due to cinema, according to the ET report.

Apparel and footwear reported slower sales growth than other categories during July. In categories, quick service restaurants (QSR), and food and grocery reported increase of 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, followed by jewellery (12 per cent) and sports goods (11 per cent) as compared to sales levels in July 2022.

A sales executive of an apparel brand said that footfall increased during OMG 2 and Gadar 2, while during Barbie and Oppenheimer, it was constant.