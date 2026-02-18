Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / ICAI notifies 2025 global networking rules, mandates registration

ICAI notifies 2025 global networking rules, mandates registration

ICAI has notified its 2025 global networking guidelines, requiring all international networks involving Indian CA firms to register and appoint a Nodal Officer for compliance

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified global networking guidelines 2025 to promote networking amongst one or more Chartered Accountant firms with networks or entities established and registered outside India. All such networks would have to be mandatorily registered with ICAI. The domestic entity would have to designate a member of the Institute domiciled in India as Nodal Officer, who shall be responsible for compliances.
 
The ICAI notification dated 17 February said that the global network has to enable access to tools and technology to derive synergies of shared resources. It would include features such as reputational value, enabling a larger role in international mergers and acquisitions, and helping gain confidence to service markets beyond local geographies.
   
The guidelines said, “The Nodal Officer shall ensure that each of the Domestic Entity/(ies) maintain such documents as are necessary for ensuring that the activities are carried out at arm’s-length basis and as per the laws of the country.”

