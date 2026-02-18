FedEx to invest ₹2,500 crore to build cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

Express transportation firm FedEx on Wednesday said it will invest over ₹2,500 crore in setting up a 300,000 sq ft fully automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The facility will be designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), FedEx said.

Earlier in the day, the ground-breaking ceremony for the facility was held at the cargo terminal site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO, FedEx; Richard Smith, CEO, Airline and COO, International, FedEx; Kami Viswanathan, President, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA);and Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, among others.

The hub leverages NMIA's multimodal infrastructure to strengthen western India's international trade corridor.

Once operational, the hub is expected to create more than 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services, FedEx said.

"The ₹2,500 crore long-term investment by FedEx will support the proposed 300,000 sq ft facility, designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with AAHL," the company said.

FedEx said its new facility advances capacity in India's largest international trade corridor and strengthening its role as an integrated logistics and trade gateway for western India.

"This development reflects NMIA's long-term vision of building integrated infrastructure that strengthens India's trade competitiveness. With its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, industrial corridors and multimodal transport networks, NMIA is uniquely positioned to support high-growth export sectors and enhance Maharashtra's role as a global logistics gateway," said Jeet Adani.

Equipped with advanced automated sorting systems, dimensional scanning, high-speed screening technology and dedicated aircraft parking bays, the facility will enable simultaneous processing of inbound and outbound shipments and enhance routing flexibility and transit time predictability, particularly for high-value and time-sensitive sectors such as electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and perishables.

"India's competitiveness in global trade will increasingly depend on the reliability and speed of its logistics infrastructure," said Vishwanathan.

Establishing this hub at NMIA allows FedEx to integrate global network strength with India's fastest-growing trade corridor, providing greater certainty, speed and efficiency to customers, she added.

The setting up of the automated cargo hub will support trade flows across Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States, embedding global network connectivity directly within India's primary trade corridor, the company said.

The improved reliability is also expected to strengthen export-import capabilities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while contributing to lower logistics costs and faster turnaround times, it said.

Navi Mumbai International Airport plans to start cargo operations initially with approximately 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) annual cargo handling capacity, which is planned to be scaled up in phases to around 3.25 MMT in its final development stage.

This capacity expansion supports the airport's long-term strategy of positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as one of India's most advanced air freight and logistics gateways, NMIA said.