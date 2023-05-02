close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Icra cuts telecom tower industry outlook to negative from stable

Fearing payment delays from key telcos to continue in FY24, domestic rating agency Icra on Tuesday cut its outlook on the telecom towers industry to 'negative' from 'stable'

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Telecom

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fearing payment delays from key telcos to continue in FY24, domestic rating agency Icra on Tuesday cut its outlook on the telecom towers industry to 'negative' from 'stable'.

In a note, the agency said delays in payments by some of the key customers have elongated the receivables cycle for the telecom tower companies to more than 80 days in FY23.

The tower industry's dependence on weaker telcos in terms of tenancies remains high at around 34 per cent. Thus, till the time there are liquidity pressures on such customers, the tower industry's health is likely to remain affected, it said.

"The elongation in receivables is likely to result in tower companies making sizeable provisions to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in FY23, thereby denting their profitability," its sector head for corporate ratings Ankit Jain said.

The agency expects the provisions to continue going forward, although the quantum is likely to moderate from the FY23 levels, Jain said, adding that increased reliance on external debt is expected to keep the net debt levels elevated.

It expects the revenue growth of the tower companies to remain low at 3-4 per cent, with operating margins (adjusting for energy revenues) at around 60 per cent going forward, which is lower than 75-77 per cent in the past.

Also Read

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

NCLAT rejects bankruptcy board's plea against telecom tower firm GTL Infra

Govt issues rules to make entities pay for causing damage to telecom infra

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Indus Towers plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debentures

Trai begins consultation process to define international traffic

Direct access of service providers' data to DoT for ease of doing biz: Trai

Go First cut flights even after Centre removed Covid-19 pandemic cap

Telecom service providers log in to AI filter to stop pesky calls: Trai

Small towns turn big for SaaS sector amid headwinds in global market

The network expansion and technology upgrades point towards steady growth in the infrastructure-provider business, but the tower industry will not be immune to liquidity pressures faced by a few telcos, it said.

"While the technology upgrade to 5G brings with itself a favourable demand outlook for the tower companies, their capex intensity is likely to increase and Icra expects the annual capex to be in the range of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore for the industry," Jain said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom industry ICRA

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
1 min read

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Fino Payments Bank
1 min read

NMDC Steel Plant inches closer to go on stream in Chhattisgarh

Steel
3 min read

Restaurants holding eating house licence can't serve hookah: Bombay HC

Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC
2 min read

Icra cuts telecom tower industry outlook to negative from stable

Telecom
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon