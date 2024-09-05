Business Standard
ICSI launches framework for sustainable, responsible investment practices

The framework outlines best practices for responsible investment, encompassing environmental, social, and governance factors

ICSI

The framework was launched at the institute's Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday| ICSI logo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Company secretaries' apex body ICSI has come out with a framework to promote sustainable and responsible investment practices that seek to help institutional investors and service providers.
The ICSI Guiding Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) is a framework of ethical stewardship practices to empower institutional investors and service providers, it said in a release.
The framework outlines best practices for responsible investment, encompassing environmental, social, and governance factors.
It aligns with the global trend and offers much needed guidance towards sustainable and responsible investing, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said in the release.
The framework was launched at the institute's Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Institute of Company Secretaries of India CA company secretary regulation making

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

