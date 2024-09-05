Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

Several industries are reporting marked increase in demand for seasonal workers, with e-commerce leading the trend with a 35 per cent rise in demand, followed by logistics, retail, and quick commerce

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Gig workers | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As festival season is about to begin, seasonal hiring is projected to surge by 20 per cent over last year, with the e-commerce industry leading the trend amid increased demand, according to the data by job site Indeed.
The top gig roles that have been witnessing increased hiring are delivery executives, warehouse workers, logistics coordinators, in-store sales executives, and customer care executives, the data showed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Several industries are reporting a marked increase in demand for seasonal workers, with e-commerce leading the trend with a 35 per cent rise in demand, followed by logistics (15 per cent), retail (14 per cent), and quick commerce (11 per cent).
"The festive season is a crucial period for businesses across India, and we're seeing a significant uptick in hiring for seasonal roles as companies prepare to meet heightened consumer demand.
"The industries that are growing -- e-commerce, logistics, quick commerce -- are doing so because they're aligned with the needs and behaviours of today's consumers. This is where the future of India's job market could be heading," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said.
The increased demand in e-commerce is driven by the rapid expansion of the industry and the requirement for additional warehouse workers and delivery executives to handle larger order quantities and guarantee on-time deliveries, Indeed said.
While metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata are witnessing an 18-20 per cent of year-on-year increase in seasonal hiring, it is the tier-2 and tier-3 cities that are emerging as the real engines of growth, it further said.
"Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, Vizag, Madurai, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal are experiencing an even higher surge, with a 22-25 per cent increase in hiring," Indeed said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

L to R - Dr. Hema Bajaj, Head faculty, MBA – HR, NMIMS, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, Sterlite Power, Amit Das, NOVO Nordisk India, Dr. Suryanarayan G. Iyer, Head, Human Capital Management Cloud Solution Engineering Team, Oracle India at the BSmart HR Con

BSmart HR Conclave: Need to make internship scheme mandatory, say experts

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Application for 1,130 posts to begin soon

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

Tamil Nadu garnered Rs 9.74 trn investments, created 3.1 million jobs: CM

infosys

NITES files complaint against Infosys over delayed joining of 2k freshers

Jobs, Job creation

Over 58% of blue-collar jobs pay less than Rs 20,000 per month: Report

Topics : jobs india jobs gig economy Gig economy in India festive season logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon