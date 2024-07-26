Steel industry in talks with govt for level-playing field: Sajjan Jindal

India’s steel industry is in talks with the government for a level-playing field as it works to keep up with demand amid the challenge of cheap imports, said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel, on Friday.

"Mirroring India’s growth, domestic steel demand increased 13.6 per cent in FY24, outpacing economic growth significantly," he said at the company's annual general meeting, crediting infrastructure development as one reason that is helping the industry.

"However, global steel demand remains weak, leading to rising imports into India and affecting domestic steelmakers’ margins. This is mainly because of elevated Chinese production and exports, pressuring global steel markets."