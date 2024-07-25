Buyers throng jewellery stores as government cuts custom duties

Jewellers see a rise in demand as buyers throng stores to buy gold after the government cut the import tax on gold, silver, and platinum in an effort to reduce smuggling of the precious metals.

The price of all three metals declined and Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai’s jewellery hub, has witnessed a 60-70 per cent increase in customers walking into stores. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government has reduced custom duties on gold bars to 6 per cent from 15 per cent. Gold dore now only attracts 5.35 per cent custom duty, while silver bars have a custom duty rate of 6 per cent and 5.35 per cent for silver dore.

This caused the price of gold and silver to correct across the country.

The same has been witnessed even in Delhi, as jewellers which saw hardly any walk-ins before the Budget have now witnessed at least a 50 per cent increase in footfalls at stores.

“Customers are coming in, if they aren’t buying, they are at least coming into stores, which was not the case prior to the Budget,” Yogesh Singhal, chairman of All Bullion & Jewellers Association based in Delhi, told Business Standard.

He added that customers are now coming to buy jewellery for the upcoming wedding season, which will start in October. “Customers typically buy jewellery a couple of months before the wedding while they are preparing for the upcoming celebrations,” Singhal added.

In Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, Kumar Jain, spokesperson at India Bullion and Jewellers Association, also said, “Walk-ins have gone up by 60-70 per cent in Mumbai as customers are coming in to buy jewellery ahead of the wedding season and also for investment.”

Jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers also witnessed an increase in the number of inquiries coming in after the cut in duty rate. “Following the implementation of the revised gold prices, we have observed a substantial increase in customer inquiries regarding the price of gold and our seasonal offers,” Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said. He added, “This surge in interest reflects a positive consumer sentiment towards gold, which has been India's most-preferred investment option. Though we have not observed a major uptick in walk-ins until midday, we are confident that the change in price will drive jewellery demand going forward.”

On the Budget announcement, Kalyanaraman said the new tax regime, with its focus on increased disposable income, will boost demand for jewellery as consumers will invest in asset creation.

Titan Company, the largest organised jewellery chain in the country, said on the announcement, “Rationalising of customs duty on precious metals, particularly gold, is a welcome move, considering the significant arbitrage in gold prices that existed,” Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery division, Titan Company. “Hopefully, this will reduce informal/unofficial gold inflows into the country and also provide much-needed relief on gold rates to Indian customers just ahead of the forthcoming festive and wedding season. Tanishq has lined up exciting new collections, promotional offers, and regional festive campaigns this quarter to further stimulate consumer demand,” Chawla added.