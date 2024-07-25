Parle, Britannia emerge as India's top chosen FMCG brands: Kantar

Parle retained its position as India’s most chosen brand for in-home consumption for the 12th consecutive time, according to Kantar’s annual Brand Footprint India 2024 report.

The report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which consider the actual purchases made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

According to the report, CRPs continue to grow at 7 per cent. However, this growth is slightly lower than last year. Overall, CRPs have increased almost 33 per cent in the last five years. CRPs in all sectors have seen a slowdown, except dairy, the report added.