Parle, Britannia emerge as India's top chosen FMCG brands: Kantar

The five most chosen out-of-home beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza, and Bisleri

Akshara Srivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Parle retained its position as India’s most chosen brand for in-home consumption for the 12th consecutive time, according to Kantar’s annual Brand Footprint India 2024 report.

The report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which consider the actual purchases made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.
According to the report, CRPs continue to grow at 7 per cent. However, this growth is slightly lower than last year. Overall, CRPs have increased almost 33 per cent in the last five years. CRPs in all sectors have seen a slowdown, except dairy, the report added.

Meanwhile, the five most chosen out-of-home beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza, and Bisleri.

“Consumer choice is a very reliable strength test for a brand across market conditions. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase, and that adds to their options and in turn, their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPs,” said K Ramakrishnan, managing director-South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.

Top 5 most chosen in-home FMCG brands of India in 2023

2024 Rank Brand CRP (Mn)
     
1 Parle Products 7980
2 Britannia 7937
3 Amul 6137
4 Clinic Plus 4144
5 Tata Consumer Products 3035


Top 5 most chosen out-of-home FMCG brands of India in 2023

2024 Rank Brand CRP (Mn)
     
1 Britannia 628
2 Haldiram's 442
3 Cadbury 427
4 Balaji 362
5 Parle Products 302

Top 5 brands with biggest penetration gain in 2023

Rank Brand Penetration gains (%)
     
1 Sunfeast 6.4
2 Sunsilk 6.2
3 Stayfree 6.1
4 Oreo 6
5 Haldiram's 5.5

Source: Kantar Brand Footprint India 2024 Report

Topics : FMCG Parle Brittania IMRB-Kantar Brand Footprint Report

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

