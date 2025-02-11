Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister highlights rapid advancements in telecom, infrastructure, and public welfare, positioning India as a global leader in tech and development

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefs the media on cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that India is set to operate entirely on 5G by the end of 2026, with efforts already underway to develop indigenous 6G technology.
 
“By the end of 2026, the entire country will be functioning solely on 5G,” Goyal said at the India-Israel Business Forum in New Delhi. “We have already begun developing our own 6G technology to advance telecom connectivity.”
 
The minister’s remarks underscore India's push toward self-reliance in next-generation telecommunications, as the country seeks to position itself at the forefront of digital infrastructure innovation. The minister also discusses the key advancements in 5G connectivity, transportation expansion, and public welfare initiatives.
   

India’s booming telecom sector

 
According to the reports, India is the second-largest telecom market globally, with over 1.15 billion mobile subscribers. Additionally, the country has over 500 million internet users, making it one of the largest internet markets worldwide. The telecom industry is a significant contributor to the Indian economy with nearly 8 per cent of the country’s GDP.
 

Rapid infrastructure growth in India

 
The minister also highlighted India’s rapid infrastructure development. Over the last decade, he said, India witnessed a doubling of port capacity and a surge in airport expansion from 74 to over 150, with plans to reach 225 airports within the next five to six years. 

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

Hoping to increase govt-registered startups to 1 million in 10 years: Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Demand from states for funds based on taxes 'petty thinking': Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Pharma industry's success relies on innovation, else it will extinct: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls for robust AI regulatory framework to ensure ethical use

Diamond

Lab-grown diamond industry to continue with self-regulation: Piyush Goyal

 
Additionally, India has made significant growth in its highway and roadway networks while launching 114 inland waterways to enhance connectivity.
 

Growth in public welfare schemes 

 
On the public welfare front, Goyal said that the government is aiming to provide affordable housing to the people with economically weaker sections.  He said that 40 million homes have been built for the economically weaker sections over the past decade. Another 30 million homes are planned for the next five years to ensure 25 per cent of the country’s most underprivileged population will have secure housing.
 
In a major push for essential services, Goyal highlighted India’s achievements in providing universal access to electricity and digital connectivity, with 160 million households now receiving clean drinking water through tap connections. “We have ensured that every family in the country, going beyond even these 70 million, gets electricity and digital connectivity. Already about 160 million homes have been connected with water from a tap directly at home. In the next two, two and a half years, every home will receive water coming directly from a tap,” he said.
 

India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy

 
Reiterating India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing large economy, Goyal expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum, backed by strong infrastructure investment and economic policies. 
 
“India’s growth story is one of resilience and determination. Our focus remains on building a future-ready nation that offers immense opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” he said. 
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

SN Subrahmanyan

Welfare scheme benefits causing labour shortages in construction: L&T MD

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Supply of affordable housing down but not demand: HDFC Capital MD & CEO

Office, Office space

Office space demand may rise 5% in top 6 cities to 70 mn sq ft: Colliers

Coal

India's thermal coal imports register drop for second straight year

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

Govt to focus on 20 countries, six focus sectors to boost exports

Topics : Piyush Goyal telecom market telecom sector in India 5G spectrum 5G technology BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon