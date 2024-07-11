Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India a big, long-term growth market, says beverage major PepsiCo

Beverage major sees double-digit growth in convenient foods, beverages in Q2 in India

Soft Drink. (Representative Image: Shuttershock)

Soft Drink. (Representative Image: Shuttershock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Calling India a “big growth market”, beverage major PepsiCo said it witnessed high-single-digit growth in the country in the second quarter ended June 15.

“In the AMESA region, India is a big growth market for us. We are putting infrastructure and investing on the ground for the brands. It is a high-demand market for us for many, many years to come,” Jamie Caulfield, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told investors in a post-earnings call.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its release, the company’s management said, “Developing and emerging markets such as Egypt and Poland each delivered double-digit organic revenue growth, India and Brazil delivered high-single-digit growth, Thailand, and Pakistan each delivered mid-single-digit growth.”

In the AMESA region, PepsiCo said its convenient foods unit volume grew 1 per cent in the second quarter, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India and low-single-digit growth in South Africa, partially offset by a double-digit decline in the Middle East and a low-single-digit decline in Pakistan.

In the 24 weeks ended June 15, its convenient foods unit volume grew 2 per cent, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India and low-single-digit growth in South Africa, partially offset by a double-digit decline in the Middle East. Additionally, Pakistan experienced slight growth.

Its beverage unit volume grew 2 per cent in the second quarter, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India, partially offset by a high-single-digit decline in Pakistan, a low-single-digit decline in the Middle East, and a mid-single-digit decline in Nigeria.

In the 24 weeks ended June 15, too, beverage unit volume grew 2 per cent, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India, partially offset by a double-digit decline in Pakistan and a low-single-digit decline in Nigeria.

On a year-to-date basis, the beverage major said, “Year-to-date, we held or gained savoury snack share in China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Pakistan, and for beverages, we held or gained share in Australia, South Korea, China, Thailand, Pakistan, Egypt, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and Brazil.”

Also Read

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo Q1 results: Net revenue rises to $18.25 billion, beats expectations

Bain Capital

LIVE: Bain Capital to buy financial software vendor Envestnet in $4.5 bn deal

Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis AMC

Equity supply could near Rs 6 trn over next few months, says Axis MF

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC regains market share in new biz premiums via group biz growth

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 net profit surges 38%; Canara Robeco MF launches BAF

Topics : Pepsi PepsiCo Pepsico India Varun Beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon