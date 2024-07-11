Business Standard
Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Sector experiencing financial stress due to debt burdens and low average revenue per user

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Key challenges
 
 Costly spectrum auctions are straining financial resources of operators
 
 Sector experiencing financial stress due to debt burdens and low average revenue per user 
 
 Lack of adequate infrastructure in rural areas are hindering connectivity goals
 
 Substantial investments are required to protect networks and consumer data amid rising cyber threats

Industry ask

Reasonable pricing for spectrum auctions needed 
 
Incentives for digital literacy and affordable internet access are crucial for achieving universal connectivity
 
Seeks rationalisation of GST rates on telecom services and equipment, and a review of import duties
 
Incentives for R&D in technologies and indigenous equipment development can further boost innovation and help India become a global leader in telecom technology



Industry stands at a critical juncture. Addressing the need for strategic reforms that prioritise infra, spectrum management, along with regulatory simplification, will bolster connectivity across urban and rural India
 
 Vinish Bawa, Partner and Leader Telecom Sector, PwC India    

Chart

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

