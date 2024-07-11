ED arrests Amtek's Arvind Dham in Rs 25K cr bank fraud case under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arvind Dham, promoter of Amtek Group, in connection with a money laundering probe for alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has granted Dham seven days in custody, the ED said in a release on Thursday.

The move follows searches conducted by the agency last month at around 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Nagpur as part of its money laundering probe. The searches were also carried out on the company’s directors and others.