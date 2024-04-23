Business Standard
PepsiCo Q1 results: Net revenue rises to $18.25 billion, beats expectations

Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on the company's sodas and juices as sticky inflation makes customers cautious with their spending

The company's net revenue rose to $18.25 billion in the quarter from $17.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $18.07 billion, according to LSEG data. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.
 
Consumers have remained resilient and shelled out money for PepsiCo's Lays chips and 7UP products across the company's international markets, helping offset a slowdown witnessed in its major market United States.
 
Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on the company's sodas and juices as sticky inflation makes customers cautious with their spending.
 
The company's international business accounted for about 40% of its total fiscal 2023 revenue.

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 5% for the quarter ended March 23, while organic volume slipped 2%. That compared with an average price increase of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
 
Sales at the company's North America beverage unit, PepsiCo's largest business, rose 1% in the first quarter, while organic volumes fell 5%.
 
The company's net revenue rose to $18.25 billion in the quarter from $17.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $18.07 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
PepsiCo maintained its annual organic sales and core profit forecasts.
 
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.61 per share.
 
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.52 per share.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

