Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vegetable oil imports up 18% at 1.55 million tonnes in June: SEA data

Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that import of vegetable oils during June 2024 stood at 1,550,659 tonnes compared to 1,314,476 tonnes in the year-ago period

Edible Oil

Edible oils import increased in June to 1,527,481 tonnes from 1,311,576 tonnes in the same month last year. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Import of vegetable oils, comprising edible and non-edible oils, rose 18 per cent in June to 1.55 million tonnes on higher imports of crude palm oil and crude sunflower oil, according to trade data.
Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that import of vegetable oils during June 2024 stood at 1,550,659 tonnes compared to 1,314,476 tonnes in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Edible oils import increased in June to 1,527,481 tonnes from 1,311,576 tonnes in the same month last year. However, the imports of non-edible oils jumped to 23,178 tonnes from 2,300 tonnes during the period under review.
During the first eight months of 2023-24 oil year ending October, the imports of vegetable oils fell 2 per cent to 10,229,106 tonnes compared to 10,483,120 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.
 
SEA data showed that imports of refined oil declined 2 per cent to 1,381,818 tonnes during November 2023-June 2024 period of 2023-24 oil year from 1,403,581 tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Imports of crude edible oils also declined 3 per cent to 8,713,347 tonnes compared to 8,963,296 tonnes. The share of refined oils (RBD Palmolein) and crude oils share remained same.
During November 2023 and June 2024 period, palm oil imports decreased to 5,763,367 tonnes from 6,031,529 tonnes in the year-ago period. Also, soft oil imports fell to 4,331,799 tonnes from 4,335,349 tonnes.
India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, and soyabean oil from Brazil and Argentina.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

USA, TRADE, CHINA, Corn, farm, AGRICULTURE

India permits limited imports of corn, vegetable oils at concessional duty

shipping, shipping industry, ports

Sunflower oil imports hit second-highest level as palm oil retreats

Edible Oil

Vegetable oil imports dwindle 13% in Feb to 975,000 tonnes, says SEA

Crude palm oil

India sees 28% fall in vegetable oil imports to 1.2 mn tonnes in Jan: SEA

Bain Capital

LIVE: Bain Capital to buy financial software vendor Envestnet in $4.5 bn deal

Topics : vegetable oil import Vegetable oil Edible oil market Domestic edible oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon