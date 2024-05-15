India asks spices committee to set up limit on use of Ethylene Oxide

India has asked an international committee on spices—the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs—to set up limits on the use of Ethylene Oxide (ETO) in spices, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The Kerala-based Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) has been set up under the Codex Alimentarius Committee, Rome—the international organisation for developing international food standards, guidelines, and codes of practices to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in trade.

ETO is generally used as a disinfectant, sterilising agent, and an insecticide to reduce microbial contamination in spices. However, its use is considered carcinogenic beyond permissible limits.

Different countries have different limits for the usage of ETO in spices. Therefore, India has also proposed finalising standards for ETO testing.

Spices Board India has taken steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spice exports to these regions.

The development comes in the backdrop of the recall of India-based Everest and MDH spices slapped by Singapore and Hong Kong for allegedly containing the pesticide ‘Ethylene Oxide’ beyond the permissible limit.

“The Spices Board organised a stakeholder consultation involving over 130 exporters and associations, such as the All India Spices Exporters Forum and the Indian Spice and Foodstuff Exporters' Association. A Techno-Scientific Committee conducted a root cause analysis, inspected processing facilities, and collected samples for testing in accredited labs,” the official said.





ALSO READ: Spices Board formulates guidelines for exporters to curb ETO contamination In response to the committee's recommendations, mandatory sampling and testing for ETO residues has been implemented for all spice shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong starting May 7, 2024,” he said, adding that guidelines for ETO treatment have also been reiterated to all exporters.

China Dumping

India has a strong institutional mechanism to prevent the dumping of goods from China, which may resort to this after the United States on Tuesday announced the plan to increase tariffs on a host of Chinese goods, including electric vehicles and batteries.

“We have our Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) system, we have our effective anti-dumping system. So, in case somebody wants to dump it, we have all the institutional mechanisms to look at it. We will do that accordingly,” a senior government official said.

The official also said countries want to cut down their dependency on China, particularly for important sectors like mobility, by enhancing their capacities, and the same policy is being followed by India.