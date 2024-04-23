Business Standard
Everest denies Hong Kong, Singapore ban; Regulator seeks quality check info

The masala-maker company clarified that only one out of its 60 products have been held for examination in Singapore

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Prominent masala maker Everest, currently under scrutiny for allegedly containing cancer-causing pesticides, has refuted claims suggesting that its products have been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong, as reported by Reuters.

The company clarified, stating, "Reports of Everest products being banned in Singapore, Hong Kong are false. Singapore's food safety authority has asked our Singapore importer to recall and temporarily hold the product for further inspection."
They further explained, "One out of 60 Everest products held for examination in Singapore," the news agency quoted Everest officials as saying.

Meanwhile, India's spice exports regulator has asked MDH and Everest to provide details of quality checks. A senior official at the Spices Board of India, which oversees quality standards and testing guidelines, said on Tuesday that the companies have been asked to explain how the products were tested and if all regulations were met.

"We need to get the relevant details on how this has happened ... We need to check if the conditions required by importing countries were met and if our regulations were met," said the official.

The clarification by the masala companies comes a day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated quality checks on products from both MDH and Everest following complaints regarding elevated levels of ethylene oxide in their spice mixes.

The FSSAI's action coincides with recalls of certain variants of these brands' products by Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, regarding exports, sources indicated that while the FSSAI may not have a direct role, importing countries are responsible for testing and permitting entry of products.

Ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol, chemicals used in preserving spices and millets, are also used in pesticides. Scientists warn that consuming these chemicals beyond permissible levels could pose a cancer risk.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of Hong Kong had recalled spice mixes of MDH and Everest on April 5. Following this, even the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recalled Everest Masala. 

According to the CFS' instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products. It also urged the public to not consume the affected products. It instructed the traders to stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them.

While SFA said that as the implicated products were imported into Singapore, it directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte., to recall the products. It added that the recall is ongoing.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

