India deal activity hits $15.9 bn in August, driven by record M&A volumes

India recorded $15.9 billion worth of transactions in August, led by two major cross-border acquisitions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s latest Dealtracker report. The activity marked a three per cent rise in volumes but a marginal three per cent decline in value from July.
Excluding capital market deals, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) transactions totalled $13.2 billion across 212 deals, up seven per cent in volume and 46 per cent in value from the previous month.
“August witnessed significant deal activity — record M&A volumes, landmark cross-border transactions, and a strong IPO market reaffirm India’s position as a resilient and attractive investment destination,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.
Record M&A volumes led by Schneider and Tata Motors
M&A activity touched a record 89 deals worth $11.4 billion, the highest monthly value since June 2022. Nearly 90 per cent of this value came from two transactions: Schneider Electric’s $6.35 billion purchase of a 35 per cent stake in Schneider Electric India and Tata Motors’ $3.78 billion acquisition of Italy’s Iveco S.P.A. Domestic deals accounted for 79 per cent of volumes, while cross-border deals contributed 95 per cent of value.
Also Read
Private equity steady despite lower value
Private equity deals extended a growth streak since June, with 123 transactions worth $1.8 billion. Though values dropped 10 per cent month-on-month, volumes held steady as investors preferred smaller bets.
Retail and consumer sectors led by number of deals, while banking and financial services topped in value at $528 million. Large-ticket investments included 360 ONE Asset’s $279 million infusion into Brookfield Properties’ Bluegrass Business Park and Rising Sun Holdings’ $174 million investment in Poonawalla Fincorp.
Manufacturing tops sectoral values
By sector, manufacturing led values, driven by Schneider Electric’s acquisition, followed by automotive, boosted by Tata Motors’ outbound deal — the largest ever in the sector. IT and ITeS ranked third with transactions such as Wipro’s $375 million purchase of Harman DTS and Infosys’ $151 million investment in Versent.
Banking and financial services saw volumes more than double from July, while activity in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and real estate moderated.