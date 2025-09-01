Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Star Localmart acquires Bengaluru-based DusMinute to expand footprint

Star Localmart acquires Bengaluru-based DusMinute to expand footprint

This acquisition will help Star Localmart expand its network to 170 stores, positioning it as the largest regional retail player in Karnataka, a statement said

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Star Localmart has recently announced expansion plans across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, eying a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), on Monday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based retail chain DusMinute, which operates in gated communities, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will help Star Localmart expand its network to 170 stores, positioning it as the largest regional retail player in Karnataka, a statement said.

The company is focused on opportunities from tier II to VI cities.

DusMinute, a gated community retail chain, delivers daily essentials directly to residents' doorsteps, as it operates stores within complexes, offering groceries, dairy, fruits, vegetables and household items.

The acquisition covers 40 DusMinute outlets, with additional stores set to open soon, it added.

 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

A reasonable request: RBI should allow Indian banks to finance M&Aspremium

Coffee, coffee beans

Keurig Dr Pepper brews coffee challenge with $18 bn JDE Peet's takeover

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Sellwin Traders signs agreement to acquire 60% stake in Shivam Contracting

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's full catalogue to expand into Gujarat

IHCL Taj hotel brand

IHCL acquires 51% stake in firms operated under Clarks Hotels for ₹204 cr

Star Localmart has recently announced expansion plans across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, eying a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years.

"This acquisition will reinforce its plan to scale up to 3,000 stores by 2030," it said.

SGG Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat said: "By combining DusMinute's unique hyperlocal platform with our expanding network, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and strengthen our leadership in the retail sector".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

eVitaara, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti commences e VITARA exports; ships over 2,900 units in August

walmart

Walmart in no rush to bring Gen AI shopping assistant Sparky to Indiapremium

Nuvoco Vistas Corp (Photo: Manufacturing Today India)

Nuvoco Vistas to invest ₹200 cr to expand cement grinding capacity

butterfly learnings

Butterfly Learnings launches CDSCO-approved autism screening tool in India

amazon

Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

Topics : Merger and Acquisition acquisition Retail Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon