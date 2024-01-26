Sensex (    %)
                        
India, France firm up defence industrial roadmap during Modi-Macron talks

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Tatas and Airbus Helicopters have entered into a partnership for production of H125 choppers with significant indigenous components

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo: AP/PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo: AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

India and France have firmed up a defence industrial partnership roadmap that would provide for co-development and co-production of key military hardware and platforms and facilitate technology collaboration in a range of areas including space, land warfare, cyberspace and artificial intelligence.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, announcing key outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur last night, also said the Tatas and Airbus Helicopters have entered into a partnership for production of H125 choppers with significant indigenous components.
At a media briefing Friday, Kwatra said the India-France defence industrial roadmap would also facilitate cooperation in areas of robotics, autonomous vehicles and cyber defence.
He said an MoU was sealed between New Space India Ltd and France's Arianespace for cooperation in satellite launches.
Modi and Macron also deliberated on the conflict in Gaza and its various dimensions including that of terrorism and humanitarian aspects, Kwatra said.
The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on the evolving security situation in the Red Sea including the potential disruptions and actual developments, he said.
Macron began his two-day trip to India with a visit to Jaipur.
The French president was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path on Friday.

Topics : Tata Motors India-France Airbus jet sales

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

