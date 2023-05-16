India hosts SG9 meeting to advance standards for Television technology



The meeting is being held from May 9- May 18, 2023, and this is the first physical meeting of SG9, which is being held after the Covid-19 pandemic. It is worth noting that this is the first time that India is hosting the SG9 meeting. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are organising the meeting of ITU-T Study Group 9 (SG-9) on “Broadband Cable and Television/Audiovisual content transmission and integrated broadband cable networks” at the IISc campus, the institute said in a statement.



The event was attended by delegates and representatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Congo, Egypt, France, Gambia, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Myanmar, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Ukraine, and other nations. In addition, representatives of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN Organisation, and many other experts attended the meeting. The SG9 looks at various aspects of transmission, distribution, and rendering of cable and broadband TV.



It tries to improve access to Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) in underserved communities worldwide. SG 9 at ITU is responsible for telecommunication systems for the primary and secondary distribution of audiovisual content, including accessibility services and emerging interactive media, a release said. Established in 1865, ITU facilitates international connectivity in communications networks. It allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, while also developing the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect.

Commenting on the same, Seizo Oneo, TSB Director said, “I thank India’s Ministry of Communications and the Indian Institute of Science for their hard work in arranging the workshop, as well as your hospitality to ITU-T Study Group 9 as the hosts. At the workshop, while the future technologies of digital broadcasting were discussed, it was also highlighted that many countries are still facing challenges in transitioning from analog to digital broadcasting. I hope that the ITU workshop will serve as a platform for sharing best practices and help bridge the gap.”