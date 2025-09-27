Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India joins elite group of nations manufacturing telecom equipment: Scindia

India joins elite group of nations manufacturing telecom equipment: Scindia

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India's image has transformed from being a services and consumer nation to a hub of production, innovation, entrepreneurship and exports

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

The country has today entered the coveted league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, China and South Korea: Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said with the launch of BSNL's indigenous 4G stack on Saturday, India has become the fifth country in the world to manufacture telecom equipment.

He said India's image has transformed from being a services and consumer nation to a hub of production, innovation, entrepreneurship and exports.

Speaking at a programme here to mark the simultaneous launch of Swadeshi 4G stack across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Odisha, Scindia said, "Earlier, India was a service nation, but now we are a producer nation. Earlier, we were seen as a consumer nation, but today, we are an innovation, entrepreneurship and exports centre."  He said that guided by Modi's vision of innovate for India, innovate for humanity,' the country has today entered the coveted league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, China and South Korea, which manufacture telecom equipment on their own.

 

With this launch, remote villages, border areas, islands, hilly terrains and places with low internet connectivity will have access to 4G network, Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ozempic

India to get Novo Nordisk's Ozempic soon as demand for obesity drugs surges

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Indian tech ecosystem gets $7.7 bn in funding, down 23% from 2024

India Pakistan Match

Final faceoff: India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash sends ad rates soaring

penthouse, housing, hotels

Hotels across India get GST notices for underpayment on restaurant servicespremium

real estate, realty firms

Maharashtra invites realty firms to develop 13K acres of MSRTC land

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia telecom services telecom sector in India Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon