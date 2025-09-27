India to get Novo Nordisk's Ozempic soon as demand for obesity drugs surges

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is preparing to launch Ozempic (semaglutide) in India. The once-weekly injectable was originally approved for type-2 diabetes but has gained significant attention for its effectiveness in obesity and weight management.
The drug, first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017, generated global sales exceeding $17 billion last year. Its launch in India follows the introduction of Wegovy in June, approved specifically for obesity management.
Competition with Eli Lilly
Ozempic will compete directly with US pharma giant Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, launched in India in March. According to PharmaTrac, Mounjaro recorded sales of ₹154 crore in its first five months, while Wegovy achieved ₹19 crore in three months. The entry of Ozempic intensifies competition in India’s rapidly growing glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market. GLP-1 is a natural hormone produced in the gut that helps regulate blood sugar, appetite, and weight.
In a report by The Economic Times, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson confirmed the launch, highlighting India as a key market. “Expanding our semaglutide portfolio demonstrates our commitment to addressing the country’s growing burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity with innovative solutions,” the company said. Novo Nordisk already has a strong presence in India’s GLP-1 segment with products including Rybelsus and Wegovy.
The company has not disclosed the pricing for Ozempic. Its launch comes ahead of the expected patent expiry for semaglutide in March next year, which is likely to lead to generic versions from Indian manufacturers such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Biocon, Cipla, and Zydus Lifesciences.
Novo Nordisk has noted that while patent expiry is part of a product’s lifecycle, the demand for effective treatments for type-2 diabetes and obesity remains significant.
Ozempic’s impact in India
India has 101 million people with type-2 diabetes and 254 million with obesity, making it a key market for the company. Experts believe Ozempic offers benefits beyond weight loss, including reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events and chronic kidney disease, making it a comprehensive treatment option for patients.