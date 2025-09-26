Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India tech ecosystem raises $7.7 bn in 2025, unicorn count at four

India tech ecosystem raises $7.7 bn in 2025, unicorn count at four

India's tech ecosystem attracted $7.7 billion in funding in the first nine months of 2025, down from $10.1 billion in 2024 and sharply below the $29.3 billion peak in 2021

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025), the Indian tech ecosystem received $7.7 billion in funding, a 23.8 per cent decline from $10.1 billion in 9M 2024.
 
The cumulative funding amount is down 73.7 per cent in 2025 from its peak of $29.3 billion during 9M 2021, according to a Tracxn report.
 
The number of funding rounds declined to 1,057 in 9M 2025 from 1,867 in 9M 2024.
 
In terms of funding stages in 2025, about $727 million went to seed-stage start-ups, $2.7 billion to early-stage, and $4.3 billion to late-stage companies.
 
Companies such as Erisha E Mobility, GreenLine, Infra.Market, Access Healthcare, and Groww have raised funds above $100 million so far in 2025.
   
There were four new unicorns in the first nine months of 2025, compared to five in the same period of the previous year.    Tracking tech funding for first nine months each year 
Year Funding (in $ bn) Number of rounds
2020 8.1 1841
2021 29.3 2640
2022 21.5 2932
2023 8.3 2052
2024 10.1 1867
2025 7.7 1057
    Funding across stages (first nine months of each year)                           Funding (in $bn) 
Year Seed Early Late
2020 0.99 1.8 5.3
2021 1.5 4.7 23.1
2022 1.8 5.9 13.8
2023 1.1 2.7 4.5
2024 1.2 3 5.9
2025 0.72 2.7 4.3
  Source: Tracxn

Topics : Tech firms Indian startups unicorn companies

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

