India tech ecosystem raises $7.7 bn in 2025, unicorn count at four

In the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025), the Indian tech ecosystem received $7.7 billion in funding, a 23.8 per cent decline from $10.1 billion in 9M 2024.
The cumulative funding amount is down 73.7 per cent in 2025 from its peak of $29.3 billion during 9M 2021, according to a Tracxn report.
The number of funding rounds declined to 1,057 in 9M 2025 from 1,867 in 9M 2024.
In terms of funding stages in 2025, about $727 million went to seed-stage start-ups, $2.7 billion to early-stage, and $4.3 billion to late-stage companies.
Companies such as Erisha E Mobility, GreenLine, Infra.Market, Access Healthcare, and Groww have raised funds above $100 million so far in 2025.
There were four new unicorns in the first nine months of 2025, compared to five in the same period of the previous year.