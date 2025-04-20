Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India looks to tap Chinese demand as global rapeseed meal prices rise

India looks to tap Chinese demand as global rapeseed meal prices rise

India, the world's 3rd-largest rapeseed producer, historically exported over 2 million tonnes of rapeseed meal annually. However, China has accounted for less than 1% of that volume due to high prices

India, the world's third-largest rapeseed producer, historically exported over 2 million tonnes of rapeseed meal annually. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

India may become a key supplier of rapeseed meal to China if Beijing eases its stringent trade restrictions on the commodity, according to industry body Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

A shortage of rapeseed meal in the European Union has driven global prices significantly higher. China, a major consumer, currently imports the protein-rich animal feed primarily from Canada and the EU.

"Given the current supply constraints and rising prices, India has a renewed opportunity to explore and recapture its lost share in the Chinese market," Mumbai-based SEA said in a statement.

Indian rapeseed meal is currently priced at USD 209 per tonne free alongside ship (FAS) at Kandla port, substantially lower than the USD 335 per tonne being quoted ex-Hamburg in the international market.

 

"Leveraging this opportunity could not only boost India's exports but also help stabilize prices in the international market," SEA added.

India, the world's third-largest rapeseed producer, historically exported over 2 million tonnes of rapeseed meal annually.

However, China has accounted for less than 1 per cent of that volume due to higher prices and previous trade restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

