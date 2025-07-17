Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India needs tax breaks, startup push to lead global wellness tourism

India needs tax breaks, startup push to lead global wellness tourism

KPMG-FHRAI report projects India's medical tourism to reach $58.2 bn by 2035, calls for tax incentives, global branding and startup support to drive growth

medical tourism

India’s medical tourism market is projected to be worth approximately $18.2 billion in 2025, with estimates indicating a rise to $58.2 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 per cent.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs to offer tax incentives for hospitals treating international patients and promote startups in the health sector to make the country a global medical and wellness tourism hub by 2035, a joint report by KPMG and the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Associations of India (FHRAI) has stated.
 
“To attract investment and improve service delivery, India should offer a mix of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, such as tax exemptions, increased subsidies under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme, and technical support for marketing and promotion including on digital platforms,” the report issued on Thursday said.
 
It added that the introduction of targeted subsidies and grants for health startups and organisations working in health-tech, medical research and digital health solutions can directly support medical tourism.
   
This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech earlier this year, outlined plans to promote medical tourism and the Heal in India initiative. This was to be achieved through collaboration with the private sector, capacity expansion and implementation of more accessible visa regulations. 

Also Read

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI is reshaping India's VC landscape as firms automate deal sourcing

Premiumartificial intelligence health tech health ai

Health-tech sees IPO rush fueled by digitisation, govt ease, AI adoption

Elon Musk

Are robots going to replace human surgeons soon? Here's what Musk predicts

odisha, balasore student death, protests

Highlights: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Digital to get $400 million boost from Tata Sons' TCS dividend

 
To support this vision, the report recommended the introduction of global branding campaigns by leveraging embassies, expos and digital platforms, along with the launch of Heal in India missions at the national and state levels.
 
India’s medical tourism market is projected to be worth approximately $18.2 billion in 2025, with estimates indicating a rise to $58.2 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 per cent.
 
At the same time, the number of medical visas issued by India rose to 463,725 in 2024–25 from 375,000 in 2019–20. To cater to this increased demand, the report recommended the initiation of structured missions at both national and state levels to reinforce India’s leadership in global medical and wellness tourism.
 
“Initiatives such as Ayush and e-medical visas have enhanced patient mobility; however, the absence of insurance portability continues to pose barriers,” the report stated.

More From This Section

Corona Remedies (Photo: Justdial)

Corona Remedies acquires 7 pharma brands from Bayer India, plans expansion

PremiumEpsilon Advanced Materials

Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

India Inc's profit boom has a name: It's called the Herfindahl Index

Samsung logo

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

Topics : health tech Healthcare in India Healthcare Infrastructure Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon