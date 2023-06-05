India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

The monthly 5G smartphone sales share has crossed the 50 per cent mark in India for the first time in April this year, a new report said on Monday.

According to Counterpoint Research, 5G services are still patchy across most of India after launching in October 2022.

"There's still a long way to go, especially in terms of network coverage. But this is a milestone for sure," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director.

Moreover, the report said that while Samsung assisted in crossing the 5G market across the line in the country, OnePlus was the true winner.

"Samsung helped 5G get across the line, but OnePlus was the real winner. Huge month for them as they punched above their weight, capturing a third of all 5G sales," said senior research analyst Shilpi Jain.

Meanwhile, global smartwatch shipments contracted 1.5 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this year, and the 121 per cent growth in India's shipments managed to restrict the decline.

Also Read Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022 Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII 'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA Hyderabad offered highest new office space in India in 2022-23: Anarock Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

In terms of the regional markets, India surpassed North America, reclaiming its position as the top region with a 27 per cent share of global smartwatch shipments.

--IANS

shs/prw