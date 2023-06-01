close

Stock Market Live: Quiet open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares higher

Stock market live on June 1, 2023: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US. The SGX Nifty was off lows, down 50 points to 18,610 levels.  
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

