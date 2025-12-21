India's AI journey: From adoption to leadership, but impact still low

India is at a tipping point in its AI journey, transitioning from early adoption towards potential global leadership, according to a report by BCGX and Ficci. Only 25 per cent of Indian executives report realising tangible value from AI investments, as many companies restrict the technology to small, isolated use cases rather than full-scale transformation. The report, titled “India’s Triple AI Imperative”, estimates that by addressing digital infrastructure gaps and pivoting to an “invent-first” mindset, AI adoption in India’s 64 million MSMEs alone could unlock over $500 billion in economic value by 2030. To reach this potential, the study outlines