Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's AI market set to triple, may cross $17 billion by 2027: Report

India's AI market set to triple, may cross $17 billion by 2027: Report

The nation makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it behind only the US, reflecting both its demographic advantage and strong STEM education system

AI

India is set to add 45 new data centres in 2025, bringing an extra 1,015 MW of capacity to its existing network of 152 centres. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian AI market is expected to grow to over $17 billion by 2027, more than tripling its current size, driven by increased investments in enterprise technology, a flourishing digital ecosystem, and a strong pool of skilled professionals, according to BCG.

The nation makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it behind only the US, reflecting both its demographic advantage and strong STEM education system.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in a report titled "India's AI Leap: BCG Perspective on Emerging Challengers", said India has a thriving AI ecosystem with over 600,000 AI professionals, 700 million internet users, and a surge of AI startups with over 2000 launched in the past three years. 

 

"India's domestic AI market is projected to more than triple to $17 billion by 2027, making it one of the fastest-growing AI economies globally. This momentum is fuelled by rising enter-prise tech investments, a thriving digital ecosystem, and a robust talent base," the report said.

Beyond talent, India's public digital infrastructures -- such as Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) -- provide a robust and scalable base for AI integration across various industries.

Also Read

sugarcane farmers

Use of AI likely to help enhance sugarcane production by 30%, say expert

Jensen Huang

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Nvidia's Huang to train up Britons on AI

Premiumartificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

The four key startups leading the race to build India's first LLM

Genpact

Genpact acquires AI solutions provider XponentL Data to boost capabilities

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expects to keep hiring engineers as AI advances

With a large base of internet users and extensive smartphone adoption, India generates massive volumes of data, which is the fuel for training AI models.

This scale, BCG said, combined with open architecture, is enabling the development of population-scale AI solutions across sectors. 

India is set to add 45 new data centres in 2025, bringing an extra 1,015 MW of capacity to its existing network of 152 centres.

The government's IndiaAI initiative, with a corpus of over Rs 10,000 crore, will establish national AI compute infrastructure, providing access to over 10,000 GPUs for AI model training and research.

"AI is no longer an option but a business necessity. Indian companies are using it to leapfrog traditional growth curves and compete confidently on the global stage.

"While the hurdle rate for successful deployment is high, the rewards are even higher, and the results speak for themselves. What separates the leaders is not just the tech, but how they manage change, build talent, and embed AI into the fabric of their organisation," said Mandeep Kohli, Managing Director and Partner, BCG India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coal

India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea exports from India rise 9.92% to 254.67 mn kg in 2024 on higher output

quick commerce, q-com

Govt to increase checks on quick commerce dark stores amid hygiene issues

Byju's

Byju's offloads US assets at steep loss amid mounting financial crisis

oil refinery, crude oil

India's state oil refiners may order tankers worth $600 mn for domestic use

Topics : AI technology artifical intelligence technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon