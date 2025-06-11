Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd, coal import in April was up 9.48 per cent as against 22.79 MT in March 2025

Coal

The country's domestic coal production increased 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes in April (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal import dropped 4.4 per cent to 24.95 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The country imported 26.10 MT coal in the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd, coal import in April was up 9.48 per cent as against 22.79 MT in March 2025.

Of the total import in April, non-coking coal import stood at 15.90 MT against 17.40 MT imported in April last fiscal year. Coking coal import stood at 5.42 MT, against 4.97 MT imported in April 2024.

"Availability of surplus stock in the system has reduced buyers' appetite for imported materials, even as the seaborne prices have remained soft. This trend is likely to continue until such time as demand picks up before the festive season," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

 

Also Read

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India coal-fired power output falls at fastest pace in five years in May

Electricity, Energy

Power demand to increase by 6-6.5% over next five years, says ICRA

PremiumCoal

Coal demand softens as monsoon arrives early, stocks pile up at mines

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

steel, steel industry

India's dirty furnaces threaten global steel sector's net zero target

The country's domestic coal production increased 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes in April.

India's domestic coal output was 78.71 MT in the corresponding month of the preceding fiscal year.

"The overall coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 MT (provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year," the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added.

In the 2024-25 financial year, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea exports from India rise 9.92% to 254.67 mn kg in 2024 on higher output

quick commerce, q-com

Govt to increase checks on quick commerce dark stores amid hygiene issues

Byju's

Byju's offloads US assets at steep loss amid mounting financial crisis

oil refinery, crude oil

India's state oil refiners may order tankers worth $600 mn for domestic use

PremiumGrasim Industries

Grasim: Investors bet on paints, ignore weakness in core business

Topics : coal industry India coal import Coal imports in India Coal imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon