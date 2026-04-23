India's coasts become contenders among primary housing options

Micro-markets such as Alibaug, Goa, and the wider Konkan region are among the biggest beneficiaries. Southern coastal cities like Kochi and Visakhapatnam are also gaining traction, In Kochi, for instance, waterfront developments along the backwaters are attracting interest from buyers. Improved infrastructure, ranging from highways and ferry services to airport connectivity, has significantly reduced travel time, making such locations viable for frequent visits or even primary occupancy, said market watchers.

The emerging co-primary housing model is largely skewed towards premium and luxury formats. Villas, plotted developments, and low-density gated communities dominate supply, reflecting a shift in buyer preferences toward experiential living. Unlike traditional second homes, these properties are being designed for extended or even full-time occupancy, with integrated amenities such as clubhouses, wellness centres, and managed services.

Industry body NAREDCO expects institutional capital to enter this segment as it becomes more structured gradually. “Coastal housing is likely to evolve into a recognised asset class over the next few years, with better supply discipline and pricing linked to infrastructure maturity rather than speculation,” said Parveen Jain, president of NAREDCO. Rising wealth, global exposure, and changing lifestyle aspirations are pushing buyers toward larger, private homes in scenic locations.

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group’s chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said that sustainability of this trend hinges on planned, infrastructure-led growth unlike unorganised development which risks diluting the potential long-term value of such projects. The group is developing Hiranandani Sands in Nagaon, Alibaug,

“Our strategy is to develop integrated ecosystems rather than standalone assets by combining residential development with hospitality, wellness, and social infrastructure, thereby creating destinations that support long-term habitation,” said Hiranandani.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group noted the buyer profile is also evolving. Demand is primarily being driven by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), non-resident Indians (NRIs), entrepreneurs, and senior professionals. Increasingly, affluent buyers from Tier-II cities are also entering the market, drawn by the dual purpose of lifestyle enhancement and asset diversification.

“Markets such as Goa, Mangalore, and Calicut have seen significant traction, along with emerging interest in destinations like Alibaug and Pondicherry. The focus is on creating ready-to-live ecosystems that combine privacy with community living, rather than standalone or purely investment-driven assets,” said Praveer Shrivastava, Associated Director- Residential, Prestige.

“Increasing urban density in these metros is prompting many homebuyers to consider emerging cities like Southern coastal-region Kochi and Vizag, which have consequently seen growing interest,” said Aakash Ohri, managing director & chief business officer, DLF Homes. The division of India’s leading real estate group is developing Riverside in Kochi.

Viceroy Properties, headquartered in Mumbai, said infrastructure is reinforcing demand, noting that projects like the Bandra–Versova Sea Link are expected to significantly improve access to these neighbourhoods and enhance their long-term appeal.