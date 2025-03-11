Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's cotton imports to double as output falls short, says trade body

India's cotton imports to double as output falls short, says trade body

Higher imports by world's second-largest producer of the fibre could support global prices, which fell to their lowest in more than 4 years after top consumer China levied duties on imports from US

cotton, China, textile industry

India could import 3 million bales in the current marketing year ending on September 30, up from 1.52 million bales imported a year ago. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's cotton imports in 2024/25 are likely to double from a year ago as production is set to fall below consumption because of a decline in acreage planted and adverse weather, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Higher imports by the world's second-largest producer of the fibre could support global prices, which fell to their lowest in more than four years after top consumer China levied duties on imports from the United States.

India could import 3 million bales in the current marketing year ending on September 30, up from 1.52 million bales imported a year ago, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a statement.

 

During the period from October to February, 2.2 million bales of overseas cotton landed at Indian ports, according to CAI estimates.

India's cotton production in the current year is likely to fall by 10 per cent from a year ago, to 29.53 million bales, even as demand is estimated to rise marginally to 31.5 million bales, it said.

This would cause exports to fall to 1.7 million bales from 2.84 million bales a year ago, the CAI said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Exports, Export

Govt mulls incentives for exporters amid global trade uncertainty

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India adds record 25 GW of solar capacity in 2024, says Mercom report

processed food

Centre to support food processing industry with slew of schemes: Official

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Improve freight services, diversify beyond coal, cement: Rlys parl panel

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

Topics : cotton imports cotton plantings cotton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon