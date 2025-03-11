Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India adds record 25 GW of solar capacity in 2024, says Mercom report

India adds record 25 GW of solar capacity in 2024, says Mercom report

According to Mercom, large-scale solar projects (including solar open access) accounted for more than 87 per cent of the total capacity additions, while rooftop solar contributed nearly 13 per cent

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Installations under the open access model comprised over 31 per cent of the large-scale solar capacity additions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar capacity addition more than doubled to 25.2 gigawatt (GW) in 2024 as developers raced to complete delayed projects, Mercom Capital said.

The country added 8.3 GW of solar capacity during 2023, the US-based research firm said in its latest report.

"Commissioning of a significant capacity of previously delayed projects drove capacity additions in 2024," Mercom India Solar Market Update report said.

According to Mercom, large-scale solar projects (including solar open access) accounted for more than 87 per cent of the total capacity additions, while rooftop solar contributed nearly 13 per cent.

Installations under the open access model comprised over 31 per cent of the large-scale solar capacity additions.

 

Also Read

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Solar manufacturers seek duty protection on imported ingot, wafer

solar panels

Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant, expand to 5 GWh

solar panel

Hindustan Power to invest Rs 620 cr in solar, battery projects in Assam

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Green raises $1.06 bn for debt refinance, first since US indictment

solar panel

TP Solar bags Rs 632 cr order to supply 292.5 MWp solar modules from Seci

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra led the large-scale solar installations in 2024, accounting for around 32 per cent, 27 per cent, and 8 per cent of the capacity additions, respectively.

"India's solar sector saw record-breaking installations in 2024, but the numbers could have been significantly higher if not for transmission issues and supply chain delays," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Sharing his outlook, he said rising costs due to import duties and expensive domestic modules remain a concern for the industry.

With over 35 GW of annual solar additions needed to meet 2030 goals, the industry requires clear, stable policies that balance local manufacturing with seamless project development.

In 2024, India added 34.7 GW of new power capacity. Solar power accounted for almost 73 per cent of the capacity additions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

processed food

Centre to support food processing industry with slew of schemes: Official

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Improve freight services, diversify beyond coal, cement: Rlys parl panel

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

PremiumPerfios

Perfios acquires debt recovery platform, second acquisition in a month

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Over 2 million AI jobs in India with a 1 million talent gap: Bain & Company

Topics : solar energy renewable energy sector Mercom Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon