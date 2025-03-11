Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Run freight like passenger svcs, diversify beyond coal, cement: Parl panel

Run freight like passenger svcs, diversify beyond coal, cement: Parl panel

A statement issued on Monday highlighted that freight operations remain the backbone of Indian Railways, contributing nearly 65% of total revenue

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Representative Image: The committee emphasised the urgent need to improve the average speed of freight trains. (Wikimedia commons)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

The parliamentary standing committee on railways has urged the national transporter to diversify beyond staple bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, and cement to enhance its freight performance. It has also recommended a service model similar to the passenger segment.
 
While the committee’s report is yet to be made public, a statement issued on Monday highlighted that freight operations remain the backbone of Indian Railways, contributing nearly 65 per cent of total revenue. Coal, iron ore, and cement account for over 60 per cent of freight loading and freight revenue.
 
"The committee emphasised the urgent need to improve the average speed of freight trains, which stood at 25 km/h during FY24. It also stressed the need to prioritise the development and utilisation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) to ease congestion on high-density routes and improve freight efficiency. The panel recommended a commercially viable, market-driven approach, focusing on diversifying freight beyond bulk commodities and introducing a service model similar to passenger trains, offering varied options based on cost, speed, and service levels," the committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Andhra Pradesh, CM Ramesh, stated.
   
Additionally, the committee urged Indian Railways to explore alternative avenues to boost passenger revenues, including service-based revenue generation and improved onboard amenities to encourage passenger transition from road and air transport to more sustainable rail-based travel.
 
The committee observed that 1,337 stations have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Of these, tenders for 1,202 stations have been awarded, and work is in progress.

However, only one station has been upgraded in FY25, against a target of over 450 stations. In a previous report, this publication had noted that as of December, Indian Railways had spent only 58 per cent of its allocated capital expenditure for the financial year on customer amenities.
 
"To address delays, the committee urged the Ministry to establish a dedicated task force for better project oversight and coordination among stakeholders. It also called for early engagement with local representatives and state governments to reduce bureaucratic delays. The panel further recommended that the redevelopment of stations under the scheme should focus on crowd management to prevent untoward incidents. Additionally, it urged the Ministry to evaluate the success of the public-private partnership (PPP) model, particularly at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, to identify best practices and potential scalability for attracting private investment and expertise," the report added.
 
The committee also noted that Rs 71,000 crore of the sanctioned Rs 1.08 trillion has been spent on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, with physical progress at 48 per cent. It also advocated for the indigenisation of technology in future developments.
 
"To ensure the long-term sustainability of high-speed rail (HSR) operations, the committee recommended expanding indigenous manufacturing of Shinkansen technology components under the Make-in-India initiative. The Ministry should also prioritise the development of a skilled workforce by scaling up training programmes at HSRTI Vadodara and leveraging international expertise," the committee stated.
 
For upcoming high-speed rail projects, the panel suggested that feasibility studies be conducted, innovative financing models explored, and funding secured before sanctioning new corridors.

Topics : Indian Railways Railways Parliament Coal Cement

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

