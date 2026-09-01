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Home / Industry / News / India's engineering R&D revenue may cross $100 bn by 2030: Nasscom

India's engineering R&D revenue may cross $100 bn by 2030: Nasscom

India's ER&D sector is estimated to generate $63 billion in FY26, with AI integration, intelligent products and autonomous systems expected to drive future growth

Research and development, China, India China relations

The shift is also expected to unlock new revenue streams beyond traditional services, including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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India's engineering research and development (ER&D) sector is projected to surpass $100 billion in revenue by 2030, driven by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core engineering workflows, IT industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday.

The sector, which is estimated to generate $63 billion in revenue in FY26, is witnessing a significant shift as engineering becomes increasingly software-defined, data-driven and intelligent.

"Global ER&D spending is projected to reach $2.482.50 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 89 per cent between CY24 and CY30. With an estimated revenue of $63 billion in FY26, India's ER&D services revenue is projected to cross $100 billion by 2030. Technological disruption and a sharper focus on innovation and value are creating new areas of demand," Nasscom said.

 

Nasscom's report, titled 'Physical AI Redefining ER&D opportunity for India', suggests that demand will evolve in three waves. The first wave will see the scaling of intelligent products and operations, connected equipment and predictive maintenance. This will be followed by a surge in simulation, virtual engineering and intelligent manufacturing as companies move from experimentation to production.

Over the longer term, Nasscom expects autonomous systems to emerge as the largest opportunity as barriers related to safety, reliability, compute, and real-world deployment are progressively addressed.

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The shift is also expected to unlock new revenue streams beyond traditional services, including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), leasing models and agentic deployments.

Nasscom highlighted that India is well-positioned to become a critical engineering layer for the global market, leveraging its existing strengths in AI, embedded systems, automotive and industrial ER&D, simulation and data engineering.

However, realising this potential will require a "deliberate focus" on developing cross-disciplinary talent, establishing strategic ecosystem partnerships and creating domain-specific models to translate real-world data into improving systems.

"India's ER&D growth will be shaped by how effectively we combine our engineering depth with AI to take on greater ownership of global product development," Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar said.

"Physical AI adds an important new dimension to this opportunity. India has the engineering talent, domain expertise and scale to play a much larger role across this lifecycle. The opportunity now is to move further towards systems-led engineering and co-creation of intelligent products and platforms," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India's R&D spending engineering Research and development

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:02 PM IST