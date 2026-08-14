GATE 2027 registration date postponed: Check exam schedule, new paper

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration period will not start today, August 14, as earlier announced. The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will now open on August 27, 2026, according to a revised application timetable released by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the institution hosting GATE 2027.

On behalf of the National Coordination Board, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, IISc and the IITs jointly administer the test. The Robotics & Automation (RA) paper, the modified XE/XH/XL paper codes, the rewritten syllabus, live facial verification, and many other significant modifications are included.

GATE 2027 Important Dates (Revised)

· Commencement of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)- 27 August 2026

· Last Date of Regular Online Registration (Without Late Fee)- 27 September 2026

· Last Date of Extended Online Registration (With Late Fee)- 5 October 2026

· Starting Date of GATE 2027 Application Rectification- 14 October 2026

· Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application Rectification- 21 October 2026

· City Allotment Notification- 4 January 2027

· Download of Admit Card- TBA

· GATE 2027 Examination- 6 February 2027

· GATE 2027 Examination- 7 February 2027

· GATE 2027 Examination- 13 February 2027

· GATE 2027 Examination - 4 February 2027

· GATE 2027 Examination- 20 February 2027

· GATE 2027 Examination- 21 February 2027

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What's new in GATE 2027?

· IIT Madras is the organizing institute.

· Introduction of New Robotics & Automation (RA) paper.

· Under Engineering Sciences, Textile Engineering & Fibre Science shifted to XE9.

· Revised syllabus for various test papers.

· Paper codes for XE, XH, and XL have been changed.

· Applicants must give live facial details during registration.

· DigiLocker verification is suggested.

· Examination will be conducted across 300+ cities in India.

· Candidates may show up for one or two papers (subject to approved combinations).

GATE 2027 Registration Process

· Visit the official website and register on GOAPS.

· Complete DigiLocker verification as recommended

· Enter the personal and academic details.

· Upload photograph, signature, valid photo ID, and required certificates.

· Provide live facial verification.

· Make the payment of the application fee.

· Submit and download the confirmation page.

· Applications will be accepted only in online mode and save it for later use.

Documents required for the GATE 2027 registration

· Passport-size photograph

· Signature

· Degree certificate or current semester proof

· Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Voter ID/Driving Licence

· Category certificate (if applicable)

· PwD certificate (if applicable)

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GATE 2027 Registration Fee

The fee is charged separately for each of the two papers. The registration fee for GATE 2027 is broken down by category as follows:

· Female / SC / ST / PwD (Regular)- ₹1,000

· Female / SC / ST / PwD (Late)- ₹1,500

· All Other Candidates (Regular)- ₹2,000

· All Other Candidates (Late) - ₹2,500.

GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria

· Students pursuing the 3rd year or above of Bachelor's degree programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

· Candidates who have already finished any approved undergraduate degree.

· MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc., Agriculture, Forestry, and Horticulture students studying in the prescribed semesters.

· Candidates pursuing or finishing Master's degrees.

· Professional society qualifications approved by AICTE/UGC/MoE are also eligible.

· There is no age bar for appearing in the GATE exam 2027.