The country's exports of goods and services rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to $765.6 billion in 2023 despite global economic uncertainties, according to the commerce ministry data.

Sectors which helped keep India's exports afloat include electronics, pharmaceuticals, cotton yarn, fabrics and made-ups; ceramic products, meat, dairy and poultry products, fruits and vegetables and information technology.

Goods exports in the last calendar year, however, contracted by 4.71 per cent to $ 431.9 billion while services exports are estimated to have risen by 7.88 per cent to $ 333.8 billion, the data showed.

The merchandise imports also dipped by 7 per cent to $ 667.73 billion last year as against $ 720.2 billion in 2022.

The latest data for the services sector released by the RBI is for November 2023. The data for December 2023 is an estimation by the ministry.

The main export destinations for India are the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, the UK and Germany.

Goods shipments are impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Red Sea trade route crisis due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthis on cargo ships.

According to international trade experts, if these challenges are prolonged, it will have major implications on global trade.

Economic think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that India's exports and imports have dipped by 2.6 per cent to $ 1609 billion in 2023 compared to $ 1651.9 billion in 2022.

The negative trade balance the difference between exports and imports decreased from $ 141.3 billion in 2022 to $ 75.2 billion in 2023.

The data for the current fiscal shows that the goods exports during April-December 2023 dipped by 5.7 per cent to $ 317.12 billion. Imports contracted by 7.93 per cent to $ 505.15 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $ 188.02 billion in the first three quarters as against $ 212.34 billion in April-December 2022.